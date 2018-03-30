   
SYRIAN CRISIS
CATEGORIES

France not planning any military operations in Syria: source

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the Artificial Intelligence for Humanity event in Paris on March 29, 2018. (AFP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the "Artificial Intelligence for Humanity" event in Paris on March 29, 2018. (AFP Photo)
Related Articles

France does not anticipate any new military operations in northern Syria beyond international coalition activities against Daesh, an Elysee source said Friday.

The source added that France sees risk of resurgence by Daesh terrorists in northeast Syria.

The statement came amid reports that France promised to send troops to Manbij to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after a meeting with Macron Thursday.

The French presidency statement had earlier said that Macron hopes "a dialogue can be established between the SDF and Turkey with help from France and the international community."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Syrian Crisis The U.S. State Department spokesperson said Thursday that it was not...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS