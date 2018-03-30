France not planning any military operations in Syria: source

France does not anticipate any new military operations in northern Syria beyond international coalition activities against Daesh, an Elysee source said Friday.

The source added that France sees risk of resurgence by Daesh terrorists in northeast Syria.

The statement came amid reports that France promised to send troops to Manbij to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after a meeting with Macron Thursday.

The French presidency statement had earlier said that Macron hopes "a dialogue can be established between the SDF and Turkey with help from France and the international community."