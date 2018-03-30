Roadside bomb kills 5 US-led coalition soldiers, injures 5 in Syria's Manbij

The U.S. military said Friday that two coalition personnel were killed and five others wounded by a roadside bomb in Syria in a rare such attack since the U.S-led coalition sent troops into the war-torn country.

The military did not say where the incident occurred or the nationalities of the casualties but it came hours after a local Syrian official said that a roadside bomb exploded in the tense, mixed Arab-Kurdish town of Manbij that is not far from the border with Turkey.

Manbij is under threat of a Turkish military operation. Ankara says PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, the dominating force in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are in control of the town.

The U.S. military statement said the attack happened Thursday night and that the wounded were being evacuated for further medical treatment. The statement said details were being withheld pending further investigation.

It did not identify the casualties as U.S. soldiers, only coalition personnel members.

U.S. military spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon couldn't immediately say who was behind the attack.

"There is an investigation under way to identify who they could possibly be. We have our initial assessment and thoughts on that but we won't provide until the investigation is complete," he said.

Dillon refused to give the nationalities of the dead and wounded as well as the location of the attack until next of kin notification.

Dillon said the coalition has had fatalities in Syria before. "Perhaps by different means but there have been coalition deaths in Syria over the course of three years."

Mohammed Abu Adel, head of the SDF-linked Manbij Military Council (MMC), said the bomb went off hundreds of meters (yards) from a security headquarters that houses the council just before midnight on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, Dillon said an incident involving coalition forces was reported in Manbij but said no more information was available.

The town has seen a number of small explosions, protests and an assassination attempt on a member of the Manbij military council in recent weeks. MMC officials blame Turkey and other adversaries for seeking to sow chaos in the town that was controlled by Daesh group militants until the summer of 2016.

The military council has since been in control and U.S. troops patrol the town and area with troops based nearby.