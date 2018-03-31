Trump freezes US recovery funds bound for YPG/PKK-held areas in Syria

President Donald Trump has ordered the State Department to freeze more than $200 million in funds for recovery efforts bound for areas held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG), according to a report Friday.

U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal newspaper that the Trump administration "reassesses Washington's broader role in the protracted conflict there."

Officials also told the newspaper the White House ordered the State Department to put spending on hold following Trump's surprise announcement Thursday that the U.S. would "very soon" withdraw from Syria.

The Journal said the shift comes as the fight against the Daesh terror group "has stalled".

The money was initially pledged by departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in February during a meeting in Kuwait of the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition.

The president told supporters in a speech in Ohio the U.S. would "be coming out of Syria like very soon. Let the other people take care of it now."

"We're going to have 100 percent of the caliphate, as they call it -- sometimes referred to as land. We're taking it all back quickly," he added.

That declaration seemed to catch off guard members of Trump's own administration, with the State Department admitting it was unaware of any policy change to pull the U.S. out of Syria.

There are about 2,000 American troops in Syria as part of the anti-Daesh coalition.

Officials told AFP that Trump's aside in his speech was not a slip, but that for several weeks he had been pushing back against the idea of a long or medium term U.S. commitment to stabilizing eastern Syria.

Trump did not say who the others were who might take care of Syria, but Russia and Iran have sizable forces in the country to support Bashar al-Assad's regime.

His eagerness to quit the conflict flies in the face of a new U.S. Syria strategy announced in January by then secretary of state Rex Tillerson -- who has since been sacked.

Tillerson argued that U.S. forces must remain engaged in Syria to prevent Daesh and Al-Qaida from returning and to deny Iran a chance "to further strengthen its position in Syria."

In a speech at Stanford University, he also warned that "a total withdrawal of American personnel at this time would restore Assad and continue his brutal treatment against his own people."

But Tillerson has gone after being dismissed in a tweet. And Trump, who increasingly makes foreign policy announcements without seeking the advice of U.S. generals or diplomats, wants out.

"We spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. And you know what we have for it? Nothing," Trump declared, promising to focus future U.S. spending on building jobs and infrastructure at home.