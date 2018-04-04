Syrian regime carried out 214 chemical attacks since 2011, watchdog says

Syria may be developing new chemical weapons, US officials warn

Syrian regime forces have carried out 214 chemical attacks against the opposition since 2011, a Syrian watchdog said Wednesday.

These attacks have claimed the lives of at least 1,421 people, including 187 children and 244 women, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said in a statement.

The report was released on the first anniversary of a regime chemical attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the northwestern Idlib province last year, in which over 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

The Syrian regime has carried out 11 chemical attacks since the Khan Sheikhoun attack, according to SNHR.

Last year, a U.N. investigation panel concluded that Syrian regime forces were responsible for the sarin gas attack in Khan Sheikhoun.

Use of chlorine as a chemical weapon is prohibited under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention. If inhaled, chlorine gas turns into hydrochloric acid in the lungs and the build-up of fluids can drown victims.

Syria and its close ally Russia, which provides military support to Assad's forces, deny using chemical weapons and blame insurgents.

The use of chemical weapons has become systematic in Syria's seven-year war, but political rifts between Western powers and Russia have hamstrung the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), leaving them unable to act against violations of international law.