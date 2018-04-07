8 killed, 20 injured in car bomb blast near mosque in Al-Bab, Syria

Eight civilians were killed and 20 others injured on Saturday when a car bomb exploded near a mosque in Syria's northern Al-Bab city, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the field.

Civil Defense workers rushed to the area to help the injured and douse the fire.

Some of the injured are in critical condition, Ammar Selmo, head of the Syrian Civil Defense in the city, told Anadolu Agency fearing the death toll may rise.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Al-Bab city was liberated from Daesh terrorist group on Feb. 23, 2017 by the Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army amid Euphrates Shield operation.