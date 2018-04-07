Assad regime dropped chemicals on civilians in Syria's Douma, opposition group says

Syrian opposition group Jaish al-Islam accused government forces on Saturday of dropping a barrel bomb containing poisonous chemicals on civilians in eastern Ghouta, injuring more than 500 people.



"The Assad regime and its allies carry on with their crimes," the opposition group's military spokesman Hamza Birqdar told al-Hadath TV.





Cases of suffocation between the civilians in residential neighborhood in the city #Douma after it was targeted by poison gas "Chlorine". @SyriaCivilDefe teams are working to inspect the place and transfer the injured to medical centers. pic.twitter.com/07FrrKns31 — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) April 7, 2018

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in Britain, reported 11 cases of symptoms of suffocation in the city, including five children, following strikes by Syrian warplanes. It did not say what agents may have been used in the attacks.

The disturbing photos coming from Douma also showed a number of civilians, including children, suffering breathing difficulties and other symptoms of indicative of exposure to chemical compounds.

Neither the opposition group nor the Observatory mentioned any deaths.

Syrian state media denied launching chemical attacks as soon as the reports began circulating.

The government launched a fierce air and ground assault on Douma, the last rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta, on Friday, killing 48 people in the last 24 hours alone.

State TV showed thick clouds of smoke rising from Douma, where Jaish al-Islam is holding out after insurgents in other parts of eastern Ghouta accepted offers of safe passage to opposition-held areas in the north of the country.