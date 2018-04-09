Russian missile leaves 15 dead, 36 wounded, local sources say

A powerful explosion rocked Al-Qusour neighborhood of Syria's Idlib late Monday, leaving 15 civilians dead and 36 people, including children and women, wounded.

The cause of the explosion was a ballistic missile fired from a Russian warship stationed in the Mediterranean, Ihlas News Agency said, citing local sources.

The wounded civilians are in critical condition, Hac Yusuf, an official for the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) told Anadolu Agency.