UN Security Council rejects Russian measure on Syria chemical weapons probe

The United Nations Security Council rejected a Russian-drafted resolution Tuesday on investigating chemical weapons use in Syria after Moscow vetoed a competing US-proposed measure.

Six countries including China and Russia backed the measure, while seven nations voted against. Two countries abstained.

A draft resolution requires nine votes to be adopted in the 15-member council and no veto from the five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Russia vetoed a U.S.-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that would have set up an investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria following the alleged toxic gas attack in Douma.

It was the 12th time that Russia has used its veto power at the council to block action targeting its Syrian ally.