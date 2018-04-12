Attack on Assad regime could happen 'very soon, or or not so soon at all': Trump

At the height of the showdown with Russia over Syria, U.S. President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter with confusing messages on Thursday, saying the anticipated attack targeting the Assad regime could happen "very soon, or not so soon at all."

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our 'Thank you America?" Trump wrote.

Trump's tweet came a day after he vowed to strike the regime with a provocative tweet mocking Russia's recent warning on responding to any attack targeting the regime, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and blasting Moscow for standing by Bashar Assad, the usual suspect of the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter Wednesday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...