Strikes on Assad regime damaged chances of political resolution in Syria, Putin tells Iran's Rouhani

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday that further Western missile strikes on Syria would lead to chaos in international relations, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin and Rouhani spoke by phone to discuss the situation in Syria after the United States, France and Britain launched missile strikes on the country over a chemical attack.

The two leaders agreed that the Western strikes had damaged the chances of achieving a political resolution in Syria, the news agencies reported.

"Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that if such actions in violation of the U.N. Charter continue, then it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations," RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying in a statement.

On Saturday, the U.S., the U.K. and France launched missile strikes in response to a deadly chemical attack a week ago on an opposition town near the Syrian capital, Damascus. The Assad regime and its ally, Russia, say the attack was fabricated to turn opinion against them.