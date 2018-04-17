Assad regime air defenses respond to missile attack over Homs

Syrian air defenses responded to a missile attack over Homs which targeted Shayrat air base late Monday night, Assad regime television reported.

It also reported that the missiles were shot down by the country's air defenses. The television report did not, however, specify who may have fired the missiles.

The U.S., Britain and France targeted military and research sites in Syria after the purported toxic attack on Eastern Ghouta's last moderate opposition holdout of Douma a week earlier.

Medics and rescuers said the alleged chemical attack killed more than 40 people in Douma, weeks into a brutal regime air and ground assault to retake the wider region on the outskirts of Damascus from opposition forces.