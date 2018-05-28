Local Arab groups, YPG clash in Raqqa over forced recruitment

Heightened tensions between armed local Arab groups and the PKK terrorist group's U.S.-backed Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa have turned into clashes, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the field.

The clashes followed protests late Sunday against recruitment of dozens of local youngsters by the YPG terror group and its efforts to displace Arab residents of the city. The YPG dominates the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that controls almost one-thirds of Syrian territory.

YPG militants also clashed with the predominantly Arab armed group Jabhat Thuwar al-Raqqa (Front of Raqqa Revolutionaries - FRP) over recruitment issues.

The group is a part of the SDF but had a tumultuous relationship with YPG, which kidnapped two of FRP's commanders earlier in May and held them hostage for a week as the FRP started threatening YPG rule in Raqqa.

The YPG sent reinforcements to the city and surrounded FRP's positions and many of the city's districts, where locals staged protests demanding YPG to leave the city.

On Oct. 17, 2017, the SDF backed by U.S. forces cleared Daesh terrorists from Raqqa. More than 2,000 civilians were killed during the U.S.-backed operation.

A group of activists -- named Raqqah is Being Slaughtered Silently -- reported on Oct. 17 that 90 percent of the city was demolished during the operation.

On Dec. 14, 2017, Syrian Network for Human Rights said in a report that 2,371 civilians -- including 562 children -- were killed during the operation and around 450,000 civilians were displaced.

After taking control, the YPG terrorists began looting the city and blocking the entrance of civilians, who had fled the clashes and wanted to return to the city.

The YPG is Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist network, which has waged war against Turkey for more than 30 years.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.