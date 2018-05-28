Syrian father asks Erdoğan's help for son in need of treatment

A Syrian father from Ghouta currently living in Idlib asked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday to help his son, whose sight is at risk, to receive treatment in Turkey.

The child is at the risk of blindness, which was caused by being trapped under the rubble, sources said.

The father said that he received approval from Bab al-Hawa crossing to enter Turkey, but the permit was issued a month later.

In a video shared on social media, the father asked President Erdoğan to intervene in the process to allow the child to enter Turkey as soon as possible.