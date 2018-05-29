Local Arab groups, YPG clash in Raqqa over forced recruitment

Heightened tensions between armed local Arab groups and the PKK terrorist group's U.S.-backed Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa have turned into clashes.

The clashes followed protests late Sunday against recruitment of dozens of local youngsters by the YPG terror group and its efforts to displace Arab residents of the city. The YPG dominates the U.S. backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that controls almost one-thirds of Syrian territory.

YPG militants also clashed with the predominantly Arab armed group Jabhat Thuwar al-Raqqa (Front of Raqqa Revolutionaries - FRP) over recruitment issues.

The group is a part of the SDF but had a tumultuous relationship with YPG, which kidnapped two of FRP's commanders earlier in May and held them hostage for a week as the FRP started threatening YPG rule in Raqqa. The YPG sent reinforcements to the city and surrounded FRP's positions and many of the city's districts, where locals staged protests demanding YPG to leave the city.

On Oct. 17, 2017, the YPG/PKK backed by the U.S. forces cleared Daesh terrorists from Raqqa. More than 2,000 civilians had been killed during the U.S.-backed operation. A group of activists, named Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, reported on the same date, that 90 percent of the city was demolished during the operation.

On Dec. 14, 2017, Syrian Network for Human Rights said in a report that 2,371 civilians, including 562 children, were killed during the operation and around 450,000 civilians were left displaced.

The YPG/PKK terrorists began looting the city after taking the control. They also blocked the entrance of civilians, who had fled the clashes and wanted to return to the city. In April, the YPG/PKK terror group announced that those aged 18-30 should join the organization till May 5, warning them of torture and brutality if they do not surrender. After the deadline was over, the terror group began to recruit the youngsters. The terrorists had also killed two siblings in January.

The YPG/PKK is Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist network, which has waged war against Turkey for more than 30 years. Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.