Two cars bombs detonated near Afrin town center, casualties reported

Two car bombs detonated in front of the headquarters of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction in northwestern Syria's Afrin town center and another bomb targeted the entrance of a hospital, with reports citing casualties including civilians.

The car bombs reportedly targeted the al-Jabhat al-Shamiyah headquarters located at a square on the town's eastern entrance, killing up to 10 people including civilians. The third explosion took place in front of a local hospital with many injuries.

Conflicting reports from local sources blamed the attacks either on the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot People's Protection Forces (YPG); or to rival Al-Mutasim Brigade, which was involved in clashes with the al-Jabhat al-Shamiyah the previous day.

Other allegations included that mortar shells landed in the town.

Turkish military and the FSA liberated Afrin town center from PKK/YPG terrorists on March 18 as part of Operation Olive Branch launched on Jan. 18 to clear the terrorist group and remaining Daesh elements from the region and improve the security of Turkish border cities and towns.

