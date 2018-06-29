150,000 flee Daraa as Assad regime keeps up south Syria assault

The number of people who fled the Assad regime attacks in Daraa to Jordan-Israel border areas has risen to 150,000 on Friday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency in Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents in Jordan, people flocked at the Jordanian border but Amman has yet to allow them to enter the country.

The regime pressed ahead with its offensive to reclaim the strategic region that extends along the border with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and which was until recently part of a U.S.-backed and negotiated truce.

The displaced who are located near the Golan Heights held signs reading "We want protection and safe zone" and "Crime against humanity not to open borders to migrants."

For the last 10 days, Daraa has been subject to intense aerial bombardments and ground attacks, with Assad regime forces — backed by Shiite militia groups — capturing the towns of Busra al-Harir and Nahta.

The United Nations warned on Tuesday that a total of 750,000 lives are in danger in Daraa, and 45,000 people have been displaced.

The strategic southwestern corner of Syria had been under a so-called de-escalation agreement reached between Russia, the United States and Jordan in July of last year, but the truce has unraveled in recent weeks. Moscow is a key ally of Bashar Assad, and a Russian air campaign launched in 2015 has helped him retake large areas of the country.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said warplanes pummeled opposition-held areas with as many as 240 raids, with crude barrel bombs dropped throughout the day. The Observatory described Thursday's airstrike in the town of al-Musayfrah in eastern Daraa, which left 17 dead, as the worst violence since the regime offensive began in the area on June 19. The Observatory said at least five children were among the killed.