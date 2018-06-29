Humanitarian situation worsens, no place to flee in Deraa

In 2011, when the people of Syria took to the streets, the flames were first fanned in Deraa, a city in the country's south bordering with territories under Israeli occupation. At the time, no one expected that the city would be the home of a revolution attempt; yet, the increasing oppression and torture of a teenager led people to organize demonstrations. Since the war broke out, Deraa was mostly held by opposition groups. It is the first time that the Syrian regime with Russia has launched a major aerial operation on the area.

After capturing Aleppo, Idlib's countryside, most of Douma and Ghouta, and Palmyra in the east, the regime finds itself strong enough to make an attempt to impose its control over the cities surrounding the capital, Damascus. A major operation was launched a few months ago when the regime and Russia declared their intentions of regaining control over the country – minus the Democratic Union Party (PYD) controlled areas in the north, due to the U.S. presence.

The bombardment started roughly a week ago, mainly targeting hospitals, electricity generators and water sources. In addition to the indifferent aerial strikes, the siege makes it impossible to flee the city to safer areas. While food shortages have sharply increased prices, hundreds of thousands are trapped and desperate, trying to dodge bombs with no shelter. So far, three hospitals have been forced to close after being hit. It has also been reported that some doctors and medical workers have been killed, as well.

A Syrian refugee living in Istanbul, In'am M., told Daily Sabah the people had no other choice but to die. Concealing her surname for personal reasons, she said some of her family members are still in Deraa. Contacting her relatives via WhatsApp, despite the poor connection, she learned that the regime was using a different type of bomb that was burning people and turning them into "coal." Her relatives were unable to define or identify the type of bomb, yet, were confident it was not a conventional one. Her brother Moustafa A. said some people had started walking to reach the Israeli border with the hope that the regime would not dare to drop bombs there. He added some were killed during the journey by the regime. Her brother, who was stuck in Daraa due to the siege and the fact that he was caring for his elderly mother, said, there was no electricity and no water flowing from the taps. When asked about the death toll, he said he had no idea as there was no chance to collect the dead from the rubble.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll has reached 46 in the last two days, while the total toll is approaching 100. Humanitarian aid organizations, including the Red Cross, made statements warning that the already dire situation may worsen soon. Yet, the regime claims it only targets armed opposition groups. The operation is also significant because Daraa lies in one of the de-escalation zones established in an agreement signed last year between the U.S., the regime and Jordan, declaring a cease-fire. Yet the regime's hostility has created concerns not only in Jordan but also in Israel, which is distracted by the regime's operations in the south.