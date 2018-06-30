Turkey condemns Syria regime’s 'inhumane' assault on Daraa

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy condemned regime attacks on opposition-held towns in southern Syria and called on Damascus' allies to stop the offensive that has killed dozens of civilians.

"In Syria's southwestern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra that were declared as de-escalation zones by a memorandum signed in Astana, hundreds of innocent people have been assassinated in the Syrian regime's attacks targeting civilians," Aksoy said in a statement on Friday.

We feel great sorrow and concern about this. We strongly condemn these inhumane attacks," he added.

Assad's other main ally Iran, Russia and Turkey have been working to try to find a political solution in Syria through peace talks based in the Kazakh capital Astana.

These attacks hinder the efforts in Astana and [the U.N.-supported process in] Geneva to reduce violence on the ground and to find a political solution for the crisis," he said.

Aksoy's urged the international community and the other guarantor countries in the Astana talks, Russia and Iran, to put an end to the attacks.