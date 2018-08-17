Saudi Arabia pledges $100 million for areas liberated from Daesh in Syria

Saudi Arabia says it has contributed $100 million to northeast Syria for "stabilization projects" in areas once held by the Daesh terrorist group.

A statement early Friday from the Saudi Embassy in Washington says the money "will save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians and help ensure that ISIS cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbors, or plan attacks against the international community," using an alternate acronym for Daesh.

The statement says the money will go toward agriculture, education, roadworks, rubble removal and water service for the region.

"This substantial contribution will play a critical role in the coalition's efforts to revitalize communities, such as Raqqa, that have been devastated by terrorists," the embassy said in a statement.

"This significant contribution is critical to stabilization and early recovery efforts and comes at an important time in the campaign," the State Department said after the announcement.

It said Daesh's territory is down to 400 square miles (1,000 square km) in Syria and nearly 150,000 people have returned to the city of Raqqa after the militant group fled.

The Syrian city of Raqqa was the seat of Daesh's self-proclaimed "caliphate" until it was liberated last year.

The Saudi Embassy described the $100 million as part of a pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a U.S.-sponsored conference in Brussels about Daesh in July at NATO headquarters.