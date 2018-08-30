Russia's Defense Ministry announces major naval drills in Mediterranean

Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday it would hold naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8 and that 25 vessels and 30 planes would take part.

The Russian Navy and Aerospace forces will be mobilized for the drills, which would involve carrying out anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-mining exercises.

Tu-160 heavy bombers, Tu-142 and Il-38 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft and Su-33 and Su-30 fighter jets will take part in the drills, the ministry said, adding that cruiser Marshal Ustinov will lead the exercise at sea.

The drills come amid tensions between Russia and the West over Syria's northern opposition-held region of Idlib. A source said on Wednesday that Russia's ally, Bashar Assad, was preparing a phased offensive there.