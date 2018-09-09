   
SYRIAN CRISIS
CATEGORIES

Russia says US dropped phosphorus bombs on Syria's Deir el-Zour

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks with his family through damage and debris along a street Deir el-Zour, eastern Syria Nov. 29, 2013. (Reuters Photo)
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks with his family through damage and debris along a street Deir el-Zour, eastern Syria Nov. 29, 2013. (Reuters Photo)
Related Articles

Russia's military said Sunday that two U.S. F-15 fighter jets had dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria's Deir el-Zour province on Saturday, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported.

The air strikes targeted the village of Hadjin and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.

Daesh terrorists swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, declaring autonomy in areas they controlled.

They have since lost most of that territory to various offensives, but still retain pockets in Syria including in Deir El-Zour.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Syrian Crisis Assad regime forces and allied Russia on Sunday resumed intense airstrikes...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS