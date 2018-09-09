Russia says US dropped phosphorus bombs on Syria's Deir el-Zour

18 killed by car bomb at SDF base in Syria's Deir el-Zour

Russia's military said Sunday that two U.S. F-15 fighter jets had dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria's Deir el-Zour province on Saturday, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported.

The air strikes targeted the village of Hadjin and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.

Daesh terrorists swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, declaring autonomy in areas they controlled.

They have since lost most of that territory to various offensives, but still retain pockets in Syria including in Deir El-Zour.