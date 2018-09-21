Turkish, Russian militaries agree on borders of Idlib demilitarized zone, FM Lavrov says

Turkish and Russian militaries have agreed on the borders of the Idlib demilitarized zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

Speaking during a visit to Sarajevo, Lavrov said that Nusra front fighters should leave the zone by mid-October, but stressed that the United States' control over the eastern bank of the Euphrates river posed the main threat to Syria's territorial integrity.

"We are already drawing conclusions, doing all necessary not to depend on those countries that are acting that way with their international partners," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.

The minister also said that new U.S. sanctions undermine global trust in the U.S. dollar.

Touching on U.S. sanctions that impact Russian plane manufacturer Sukhoi, Lavrov said they were "yet another act of unfair competition."

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chinese military agency and its director for buying defense equipment from Russia, including from Sukhoi.