‘Terror swamp’ biggest threat for Syria’s future, Erdoğan says

The biggest threat to Syria's future is the growing "terror swamp" east of the Euphrates river, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday.

Speaking to the press ahead of his visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Erdoğan said "no country has been more affected by the Syrian civil war than Turkey" and added that he would draw attention to the humanitarian crises in his speech at the assembly.

Erdoğan said the de-militarization deal reached with Russia over Syria's Idlib was a relief for the civilians as well as the region and added that the details about the deal would be discussed on the sidelines of the assembly.

In response to whether he will have a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Erdoğan responded that no meeting is planned, but that he would consider talking with Trump if requested by Washington.

President Erdoğan also said that he will meet with investment and business circles, opinion leaders in New York, and representatives of the Turkish and Muslim communities.

Speaking about his upcoming visit to Germany on Sept. 27, Erdoğan said the main priority would be to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

Invited by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Erdoğan will also meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss economic cooperation and Turkey's war on terror, specifically with the PKK and FETÖ terrorist groups.

Erdoğan also denied media reports that claimed the opening date of the Istanbul New Airport would be delayed to Dec. 31. The president said the airport would start serving on Oct. 29 as planned.

He also conveyed his condolences to the people and government of Iran following the armed attack in southwestern Iran, which killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60.