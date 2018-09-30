Syrian opposition denies withdrawal from northern Syria

Syrian opposition fighters reportedly began withdrawing from parts of northern Syria under the deal between Turkey and Russia to avert a regime assault on Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Fighters from the Faylaq al-Sham group allegedly "began pulling out of areas in the southern countryside of Aleppo and the western suburbs of Aleppo city with heavy weapons, including tanks and cannons," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights early Sunday.

However, the group later released a statement saying it will not withdraw its fighters from a demilitarized zone around Idlib.

Faylaq al-Sham also said all its heavy weapons are far from the front lines.

The alleged pullback is in line with a plan agreed this month between regime ally Russia and Turkey to avert a large-scale government offensive on Idlib province and surrounding opposition territory, which included setting up a demilitarized zone.

Faylaq al-Sham has some 8,500 to 10,000 fighters who are part of a Turkish-backed alliance known as the National Liberation Front (NLF), Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

"It is the second most powerful group in northern Syria in terms of military equipment and the third largest in terms of manpower," Abdel Rahman said.

On September 17, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to set up the demilitarized zone after talks in the Russian resort of Sochi.

Under the agreement, a 15-20 kilometer (9-12 mile) wide corridor is to be established by October 15 from which all fighters must withdraw, paving the way for Turkish and Russian patrols of the area.

This would entail a "withdrawal of all radical fighters" from Idlib, Putin said at the time.

Erdogan said the measures would "prevent a humanitarian crisis".

Russia-backed Assad regime forces have massed around Idlib province in recent weeks, sparking fears of an imminent air and ground attack to retake the opposition bastion.

The United Nations, which backed the Russia-Turkey deal, had warned that an all-out assault on Idlib would trigger a humanitarian catastrophe and possibly one of the worst bloodbaths of Syria's seven-year war.