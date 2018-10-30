Idlib deal going according to the plan, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Turkey rejected on Tuesday Syrian regime's accusations that it is not meeting its obligations under an agreement to create a demilitarized zone around the opposition-held Idlib region, saying the deal was being implemented as planned.

Assad regime's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem on Monday said that Turkey appeared unwilling to implement the deal.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu dismissed the allegations on Tuesday, saying the agreement was continuing as planned.

"There are not any issues currently in implementing the memorandum. Until the end of the year, the opening of the roads connecting Aleppo to Hama and Latakia will be completed. Everything is going as planned," Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference following a meeting with Iranian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Istanbul.

Çavuşoğlu also warned that if terrorists or radical groups in Idlib displayed a "different approach" to that of the deal struck between Ankara and Moscow, Turkey would intervene.

The foreign minister underscored that Turkey has been involved in the Astana process with Iran which also strongly supports the process. He added that in all declarations and memorandums, Ankara has been voicing support for the border security and territorial integrity of Syria.

Çavuşoğlu pointed out that while supporting the process for a political solution in Syria, Turkey is also resolute in fighting against terror groups including Daesh, PKK and its Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The Idlib agreement forged in September between Russia, Bashar Assad's most powerful ally, and Turkey, which backs the opposition, staved off a major regime offensive into the opposition-held region in northwest Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a four-way summit on Syria with Turkey, Germany and France on Saturday that Ankara was fulfilling its obligations in Idlib, which with adjacent areas is the last stronghold of the anti-Assad opposition.

The leaders at the four-way summit stressed the importance of a lasting ceasefire in Syria, and said a committee to create a new constitution should meet by the end of the year.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Turkey was doing its best to fulfill difficult obligations in Idlib, but that "not everything was going as it was planned". Russia did not see a threat that the agreement would fail, he added. Peskov said Moscow would inform Syrian officials about the outcome of the summit in Istanbul.

Speaking to the parliamentary group of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also said on Tuesday that Turkey would ensure a more active international role in Idlib after the summit.

"Turkey will never allow those who want to drag Idlib, Syria into chaos by inciting the regime or reviving Daesh in the region," Erdoğan said.

The Assad regime has vowed to recover "every inch" of Syria, including the Idlib region.

The Turkish-Russian agreement established a buffer zone running 15-20 kilometers (9-13 miles) deep into opposition territory that was to be free of heavy weapons by mid-October.

The main group in the northwest, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group, gave a nod of approval to the Turkish agreement, but without explicitly saying it would abide by it.

Turkey has established 12 military positions in the northwest under a previous agreement with Russia and Iran, Assad's other main ally.

The United Nations warned that any major offensive into the Idlib region would cause a humanitarian catastrophe. The region is home to around 3 million people.