Deadly blast hits near US-led coalition patrol in northern Syria's Manbij: reports

A restaurant in northern Syria's Manbij town center was rocked by an explosion Wednesday, a Syrian war monitoring group said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast occurred near a patrol of the U.S.-led coalition.

The Observatory says the explosion was likely set off by a suicide bomber. No further details were immediately available.

According to Al Jazeera, nine people were killed and 20 others were injured in the blast.

Unconfirmed reports say two U.S. soldiers allegedly died in the explosion.

The attack comes as the U.S. has begun the process of withdrawing from Syria.

