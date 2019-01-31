YPG-led SDF blocks Syrian humanitarian aid convoy east of Euphrates

The People's Protection Units (YPG)-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) blocked a 10-truck convoy of humanitarian aid sent to the Syrian city of Hajin, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The trucks -- carrying bottled water, food, medical supplies and personal hygiene products to civilians -- were blocked in the city on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the ministry said in a statement.

"Despite the fact that the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross granted to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent a mandate of free and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria, the humanitarian action was ruined," the ministry said.

The U.S. has supported the YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organization, under the name of SDF.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Ankara has long criticized the U.S. for working with the terrorist YPG to fight Daesh in Syria, saying that using one terror group to fight another will not achieve the desired goal.