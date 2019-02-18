13 killed, 25 injured in twin explosions in Syria's Idlib

13 people, including 10 civilians were killed, more than 25 others were injured after two bomb-laden vehicles exploded on a busy street in Syria's northwestern Idlib city center during rush hour, reports said Monday.

Both explosions reportedly took place on Al-Qusoor Street, reports said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blasts killed 13 people and wounded 25.

The Edlib Media Center, an activist collective, said the bombings killed 10 and wounded dozens.

Social media footage showed aid workers carrying away bodies and rescuing wounded civilians amid smoldering wreckage.

The first blast occurred in the early afternoon and another followed seconds later. The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, a group of volunteer first responders, said one of its members was wounded.

The Syrian Civil Defense group, which arrived at the scene of the incident as response units, noted that the second explosion resulted in numerous casualties as it took place near an area with many civilians.

The city of Idlib is controlled by al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has wide influence in northern Syria.

The city has been hit with bombings in recent months that killed or wounded scores of people.