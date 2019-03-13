Turkish-Russian airstrike targets HTS weapons depot in Syria's Idlib

Russian warplanes carried out a strike coordinated with Turkey on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group's weapons store in Syria's opposition-held Idlib province on Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said, according to RIA news agency.

The strike targeted HTS's store of drones and other weapons that it planned to use in an attack on the Russian air base at Hmeimim in western Syria, RIA cited the defense ministry as saying.

The ministry said the raid was launched after Russia had received a tip about the delivery of a big shipment of drones to the depot.

Russia and Turkey brokered a cease-fire in September for Idlib, the last major stronghold of Syria's opposition. The agreement averted an Assad regime offensive, but it has come under strain as al-Qaida-affiliated HTS has seized territory from rival opposition groups. Ankara has been pushing intense efforts for dissolving or demilitarizing the HTS.

Last week, Turkey launched joint military patrols with Russia in Idlib in northwestern Syria to maintain stability in the region and prevent the activities of radical groups. The patrols include six points stretching from northern Idlib city to southern Aleppo.

According to a formula agreed upon by the two countries, Turkey and Russia will begin by conducting independent, coordinated patrols. Later, the two countries are expected to conduct joints patrols. However, the details regarding the issue remain unclear.

"We see joint patrols carried out by Turkey and Russia in Syria's Idlib as an important step for the continuation of the cease-fire and ensuring stability," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk meeting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said there can be joint operations at any minute if needed. "There is no obstacle for that. Our measures right now are to provide peace, happiness and welfare to the people of Idlib," he said.