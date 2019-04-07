3 civilians killed in Assad regime shelling in Syria's Idlib

Three civilians were killed and 16 others injured on Sunday in rocket attacks by regime forces and Iran-backed militias in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, according to local sources.

The attacks targeted the towns of Maarat Al-Numan, Saraqib and Kafranbel as well as the villages of Maarat Horma and Tal Mannas, the sources said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited.

However, the agreement has come under strain in recent weeks: the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 45 people had been killed in the last five days alone, most of them by regime shelling of opposition-held areas.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.