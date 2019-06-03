Israeli strike hits airbase in Syria's Homs: state media

An Israeli strike hit an airbase in Syria's Homs province on Sunday in the second such attack over the past 24 hours, state media said.

The strike on the T-4 airbase killed two regime soldiers and wounded two others, and damaged an arms warehouse in addition to damage to buildings and equipment, a military source told state news agency SANA.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to let Iran -- which backs Syria's Bashar Assad -- entrench itself militarily in the war-torn country.