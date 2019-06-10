YPG terrorists kill civilian in eastern Syria in retaliatory attack

Terrorists belonging to the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) attacked a village and killed one civilian in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour on Monday in what the group said was retaliation for the killing of one of its members.

The terrorists attacked the Abu Al Niteil village neighboring Namliyah village where a member of the terror group was killed, claiming that the perpetrator was from the Abu Al Niteil village.

One civilian was killed in mortar and artillery attacks while another was injured and a thousand civilians had to leave their homes to seek safety.

Locals in Deir el-Zour have continued to voice their discontent over the presence of the YPG, which has been in the region under the pretext of fighting against Daesh terror group.

The province is governed by the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S., Turkey, and the EU. The SDF has been the main partner of the U.S. in Syria and has driven Daesh out of the country's north and east over the last four years.