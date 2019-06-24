Assad regime again drops phosphorus bombs on Syria’s Idlib

The regime of Bashar Assad attacked Syria's opposition-held Idlib province on Sunday night, using banned white phosphorus bombs.

Footage obtained by Daily Sabah allegedly shows the regime dropping 18 phosphorus bombs on the town of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib. The attacks were reportedly launched from the nearby town of Maan.

The use of white phosphorus is forbidden under international law. Phosphorus, which poisons humans when inhaled, causes major damage to the brain and lungs and can lead to death.

The regime has been repeatedly recorded using phosphorus against civilians and opposition fighters across Syria.

Since late April, Idlib has come under relentless bombardment by the Assad regime and its ally Russia, which so far killed nearly 500 civilians. The violence has forced around 330,000 people to flee their homes and has damaged 23 health centers, the United Nations said.

The regime assault violates a cease-fire deal struck by Turkey and Russia in September.