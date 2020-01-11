Regime airstrikes kill 18 civilians in Syria's Idlib

Regime airstrikes in Syria's last major opposition bastion killed 18 civilians Saturday, a war monitor said, one day before a planned ceasefire is due to take effect.

Regime warplanes targeted Idlib's city center, Maarrat al-Numan and Saraqib districts and 11 villages in the morning hours, aid group White Helmets said.

Airstrikes on the city of Idlib killed seven civilians, while separate airstrikes on two towns near the provincial capital killed 11 others, Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Six people were killed in the village of Binnish and four in the village of Al-Nerab, including two children while 50 others were injured.

VIDEO — Footage shows devastating bombardment by Assad regime, allies in the province of Idlib, northwestern Syria pic.twitter.com/5okrGN0ZEl — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 11, 2020

Following the airstrikes, civil defense teams launched search and rescue efforts.

Turkey announced Friday that a new cease-fire in Idlib — rocked by violence although "acts of aggression" are already officially banned — is set to start just after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Separately on Thursday, Russia's Defense Ministry announced a cease-fire in the region taking effect at 2 p.m. local time.

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are prohibited.

Despite the Sochi deal, the regime, backed by Moscow, intensified its attacks starting on April 26 under the pretext of fighting the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists holed up in Idlib. Since then, the situation has worsened, taking more civilian lives with each passing day.