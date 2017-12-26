Domestic aerospace firm to establish research center in Turkey's Bursa

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is set to open a research center in Bursa's Uludağ University to train qualified and skilled employees for the aerospace industry.

Students will work part-time in a 1,000-square-meter research center to be established in Research Valley at Uludağ University and will later seek out employment opportunities at TAI or other firms operating in the aerospace sector.

Uludağ University President professor Yusuf Ulcay, who is also a member of TAI's Technical Consultancy Council, said the project for TAI's research center at the university has been designed and is scheduled to be finished and operational by next summer.

Around 200 students from the fields of electronic, mechanical, industrial and aeronautical engineering will receive part-time jobs at TAI's new research center. "TAI will employ students in this department and provide trained and skill employees for the sector. The aerospace and aviation industry is developing in Eskişehir, Bursa, Konya, Kayseri, Ankara and İzmir. Before professionally working in the sector, students have to obtain a developed perspective of the defense industry by partaking in projects. Therefore, the research center is important both for TAI and the sector in general," the Uludağ University president said.

The manager of the new research center will be appointed by TAI, Ulcay informed. Moreover, he mentioned that the faculty members will also run joint projects at the center.