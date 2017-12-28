Google’s newest voice AI is indistinguishable from real human speech

Google's demonstration of the latest artificial intelligence studies applied to text-to-speech with Tacotron 2 shows nearly indistinguishable results to real human speech.

A new research paper by the California based tech giant titled "Natural TTS Synthesis by Conditioning WaveNet on Mel Spectogram Predictions," shows examples of text read out by Google's Tacotron 2.

Tacotron 2 uses two simultaneously running neural networks to produce the human-like machine voice. One of the neural networks turns text into a visual representation of audio frequencies and passes it to WaveNet, the second neural network, which processes the visual audio data into speech.

WaveNet is a product of the AI research division Deep Mind of Google's parent company Alphabet. WaveNet powers the English and Japanese version of Google Assistant.