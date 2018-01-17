Wikipedia changes fabricated content falsely associating Turkey with terror groups

Wikipedia changed fabricated content falsely associating Turkey with terror groups after being blocked for almost nine months in the country, according to a report containing the remarks of Katherine Maher, the executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation.

According to Turkish daily HaberTürk's article published on Wednesday, Katherine Maher said all articles that were asked to be changed or deleted for containing false information that aimed to show Turkey as being in cooperation with some terror groups were edited accordingly.

"The authorities in Turkey might have not examined the recent state of these articles. We are not sure why the access ban still continues," Maher said.

She added that the Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTK) did not contact the foundation's administration for the content to be removed, but rather reached out to the Wikipedia volunteer support, and the site was blocked before the foundation could even reply.

Maher noted that there hasn't been any reasons cited for the content removal demand.

Noting that the Turkish Wikipedia contains over 300,000 articles, Maher said that they hope to increase that number to one million once the ban is lifted.

"I hope Turkey will be a part of Wikipedia again as this country has significant history and very rich culture," she added.

Access to the website was blocked in Turkey in April by the internet watchdog Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) after Wikipedia refused to cooperate with Ankara in the removal of fabricated content.

Turkey also requested Wikipedia to open a representative agency in the country, comply with international law and pay taxes like other companies operating in the country.

The ban appeared to be in effect for all languages.