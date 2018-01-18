New Google app matches your selfies with historical portraits

A new app from Google is attempting to accurately match your face to one in a famous painting.



The Google Arts and Culture experimental interactive app, which is actually about a year old, recently went viral after people discovered a new feature that lets them find their look-a-likes from museums all over the world.

The app works by matching your uploaded selfie with a famous painting. Even though not all of its matches are perfect, it still manages to put a smile on your face.

This google arts and culture app is pretty amazing. Feel real strong about my 40% 😳 pic.twitter.com/2iyexRkUG5 — pw (@petewentz) January 14, 2018

Known for its virtual history exhibitions and digitized artworks, the app's sudden popularity is down to the intriguing addition of an option asking users "Is your portrait in a museum?"

Hey this one ain't so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

The app asks users who tap the option to take a selfie, then compares the photo to an array of digitized artworks in Google's historical database using facial recognition technology, after which the closest matches are revealed.Users can then tap on the portraits they have matched with, and click on it to learn the title of the artwork, its artist, and the collection it's from.The option only appears to be available to U.S. users at the moment, but if you'd like to give it a go, you can download the free app from the App Store or Google Play.