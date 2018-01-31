Experts: Just say no to Facebook's kids application

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids. A group letter sent yesterday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children - the app is intended for those under 13 - aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy. Facebook launched the free Messenger Kids app in December, pitching it as a way for children to chat with family members and parent-approved friends. A variety of experts and technology insiders have begun questioning the effects smartphones and social media apps are having on people's health and mental well-being - whether kids, teens or adults. Sean Parker, Facebook's first president, said late last year that the social media platform exploits "vulnerability in human psychology" to addict users. University of Michigan developmental behavioral pediatrician Jenny Radesky, who co-signed the letter, said she's never met a parent who was clamoring to get their children onto social media at an earlier age.

"One can only assume that Facebook introduced it to engage users younger and younger," Radesky said. That's troubling, she said, because younger children haven't yet developed the cognitive skills that enable them to think about and regulate their thoughts and actions and "allow them to realize when persuasive technology design might be manipulating them."