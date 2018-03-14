ASELSAN, Barzan sign deal for tech transfer

Turkey's leading defense contractor ASELSAN signed a technology transfer deal with Qatari military technology firm Barzan Holding on Monday.

The partnership deal, "BARQ" (Arabic for lightning) is particularly aimed at producing ASELSAN's "Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon System" and electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance systems. The deal was signed by the directors of ASELSAN and Barzan Holding on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018).

Barzan also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) to explore opportunities for cooperation, SSM Undersecretary Ismail Demir confirmed. Thirty-three Turkish contractors are taking part in DIMDEX 2018, showcasing their state-of-the-art defense products, including armored cars, drones, high-speed boats, weapon systems and simulators.