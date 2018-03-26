Indian PM under fire after allegation phone app shares data with US-based domain

Americans less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official mobile application is at the center of a controversy for allegedly sharing personal user data without consent.

The issue hit the headlines after a security researcher posted a series of tweets alleging the app was sending personal user data to a third-party domain traced to a U.S. company.

The claims were backed up by Indian fact-checking website AltNews and broadcaster NDTV.

Rahul Gandhi, chief of the main opposition Indian National Congress, attacked Modi after the links were pointed out by the researcher, who tweets under the pseudonym Elliot Alderson.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Gandhi said on Twitter on Sunday.

"He's the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians," Gandhi tweeted on Monday, saying that Modi was "misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the data from Modi's app was being used only for analytics.

The accusations have blown up into a Twitter war between the main Indian parties, with a BJP official accusing Congress of sharing user data with a Singapore-based firm.

The uproar in India comes amid international criticism of the use of personal data involving social media giant Facebook and British consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.