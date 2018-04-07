Local universities, BIST to found financial technopark

Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange Chairman Himmet Karadağ said Friday that the stock exchange will establish a financial technopark in cooperation with the Istanbul Commerce University, Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) and Boğaziçi University in the near future.

The Stock Exchange Application and Finance Simulation Laboratory (BISTLAB), which was jointly established by the Borsa Istanbul and Istanbul Commerce University opened previously on the Sütlüce campus of the university.

The opening ceremony for the laboratory was attended by Karadağ, Istanbul Commerce University Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Hasan Erkesim, Istanbul Commerce University Rector Nazım Ekren, İTÜ Rector Mehmet Karaca and chamber representatives and academics.

According to Karadağ, when BISTLAB, a real-time financial training laboratory and a small stock exchange trading session, is launched, all of the activities on the stock exchange will be able to be realized there.

He said that BISTLAB is important for the development of capital markets and financial literacy. "One of the basic problems for the deepening and development of our economy and capital markets is that we always long for close and deep cooperation between theory and practice. Istanbul Commerce University is actually a university in the real sector in terms of its concept and foundation. The real sector has been directly involved in the theory and supported it. I would like to congratulate the chamber of commerce in this sense. The Borsa Istanbul needs to do serious things in terms of the development of financial literacy."