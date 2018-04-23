EU opens probe into Apple's takeover of song recognition app Shazam

The European Union is opening an investigation into Apple's acquisition of song-recognition app Shazam to make sure it doesn't limit consumer choice too much.

Apple said in December it would buy the maker of the popular song-recognition app, which Apple's digital assistant Siri had been competing with.

EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the initial investigation hopes to "ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won't face less choice as a result of this proposed merger."

Among other issues, Vestager's office also worries that Apple would get easy access to sensitive consumer data and lure customers from competitors to its own services.

The commission has until September 4 to conclude the investigation.

The EU launched its initial assessment of the takeover in February following a request by five EU countries plus Iceland and Norway, even though the acquisition did not meet the turnover threshold that requires companies to notify the commission of a merger.

The price of the acquisition has not been publicly disclosed, though the Financial Times reported at the time that it was around 400 million dollars.