Twitter blocks Bulgarians tweeting in Cyrillic after mistaking them for Russian bots

Twitter has suspended the accounts of a large number of its Bulgarian users after mistaking their Cyrillic tweets as the work of Russian bots.

The firm announced last week it would toughen its crackdown on trolls, but its new monitoring strategy has brought unexpected consequences.

Hundreds of Bulgarians found their accounts suspended and tweets hidden last week. Though the precise trigger remains unknown, many users cited the problem occurring after mentioning YouTube or any other major Cyrillic account.

Хей, Туитър, кирилицата е азбуката на поне 12 държави, които не са Русия! Айде по-сериозно, а? @Twitter, that's not a bot message is in a language that's not Russian. Google speaks it, so go translate, okay? And no more shadow banning. https://t.co/nLU9JjA6JC — Ilia Temelkov 🦄 (@soregashij) May 22, 2018

The Cyrillic alphabet is used in a dozen countries by speakers of Slavic languages, including Bulgarian, Russian and Ukrainian.

According to Twitter's general counsel Sean Edgett, the firm's tools "do not attempt to differentiate between 'good' and 'bad' automation" when searching for Russian-linked accounts.

"They rely on objective, measurable signals, such as the timing of tweets and engagements to classify a given action as automated," he told a United States Senate Committee inquiry in November 2017.

"We considered an account to be Russian-linked if it had even one of the relevant criteria," Edgett said.

Oddly, the problem has not occurred in Ukrainian or Belarussian accounts, which also use the Cyrillic alphabet.

Responding to Bulgarians' outcry, Twitter said it is "looking into this issue and will take any needed steps to resolve it, while continuing to take actions to enforce our terms of service and combat malicious networks of spam and automation."

Bulgarian users were quickly able to reactivate their accounts, but continued to face difficulties commenting on tweets and sending notifications to other users.