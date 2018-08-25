Chinese telecom giant ZTE praises Turkey's investment environment, calls for more infrastructure projects

Due to its position as an economic center, dynamic composition and young population, Turkey is a country that should draw investment, Chinese telecommunications company, ZTE's Central and Eastern Europe Executive Vice President Li Ming said.

"For Turkey, which has a rapidly growing structure, to make an economic boom, it should develop the infrastructure particularly in the areas of transportation, public services and telecommunications, Ming told Anadolu Agency (AA) within the scope of "CEO Talks."

ZTE is a global and a public company, Li noted, recalling that the company purchased a certain stake last year in Netaş, one of the Turkey's largest information technology companies.

"As a local, we are performing our duty of making Turkey stronger. We are continuing our investments in terms of provision of technology and services," he said. He noted that ZTE has never experienced any problem related to bureaucracy during their stay in Turkey, indicating that they also had no problems in carrying out the legal requirements set by the state and that they adapted to the legislation and that the company was performing well.

Li pointed out that they have a good marketing group of 80 people, including Turks, in the country, adding that this group carries out telecom infrastructure services. Besides the said services, Li noted that they work with many firms in Turkey in terms of engineering, and that they were proceeding step by step particularly in localization.

Turkey is a bridge between East and West, Li said, remarking that the country is an economic center especially in terms of Middle East and Europe and that the use of information technology by the country's young population was extremely high.

The dynamic environment in Turkey is very important in terms of industry, he continued.

"Due to its economic center and dynamic composition and young population, Turkey comes out as a region that should be invested in," he said.

Li noted that Turkey has some shortcomings in terms of infrastructure and natural resources, proposing that Turkey, which has a rapidly growing structure, should develop the infrastructure particularly in the areas of transportation, public services and telecommunications in order to make an economic boom.

He also underscored that investment in tourism, an advantageous sector for the country, would also contribute to the development.

Li stated that information technology infrastructure in the country is in a very good condition, and that due to its location as a center, Turkey has become an important country in terms of IT.

He also informed that there was a competition in Turkey of IT and that this situation has created some challenges, adding that interest of people related to informatics was increasing every day.

Turkey is a country large enough for the innovative manufacturers, Li continued.

"As a big manufacturer, ZTE will not stay behind in fulfilling its tasks in the sector."

Li stressed that a country that is so appealing for investors should be approached with a long-terms perspective.

"It is not easy to reach the result with short-term targets. As ZTE, we do not see this situation as 'entering the market,' we become part of the people there," he concluded.