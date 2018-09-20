Turkish Aerospace Industries to present ‘virtual hangar’ at Teknofest

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will be opening the doors to its virtual hangar as part of Teknofest's virtual reality (VR) application, allowing visitors to see the company's newly designed aircrafts and helicopters through VR headsets.

Visitors will find themselves in the virtual hangar that houses an ANKA aircraft, T625 helicopter, Göktürk-2 satellite, jet training and air support plane Hürjet, new generation primary education helicopter Hürküş and attack helicopters.

The National Warrior Plane, which is still in its design phase, will be available for visitors to view in detail in 360 degree form, marking it as the most visually realistic project ever.

Remote controls and virtual headsets will allow the visitors to analyze the dimensions and technical features of objects they would not be privy to in real life. An introductory trailer about all of the products will also be presented to visitors.

VR technology enabled TAI to present its aircraft to the public, after previously struggling to present products at exhibitions and expos due to space and funding limitations, according to the industry.

TAI aims to allow visitors inside the aircraft's cockpit and sit in the pilot's seat in the near future.

Mert Oğuzata, top director of Global Future Designs and Solutions (GFDS), said the company is planning on partnering with TAI to provide quality control, maintenance and repair, and other forms of support to its projects.

He said they also plan to establish world renowned projects by integrating artificial intelligence systems with augmented and virtual reality programming. Selda Oğuzata Kurman, sales and marketing director of GFDS, also said that they have previously succeeded in gaining global attention for projects involving artificial intelligence integrated with VR and augmented reality (AR).

Teknofest Istanbul, set to commence on Thursday, is being organized by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality to promote and to showcase Turkey's rapid technological advancement.

Within the scope of the festival, aviation demonstrations, including Parachute, Solo Turk, Turkish Stars and International Professional Aviation teams, seminars, award-winning technology competitions and domestic technology enterprises, as well as International Venture Summit which will include international enterprises, will be organized.