Facebook breach exposed 50 million users’ information, company says

An attack on Facebook's computer network has exposed the information of nearly 50 million users, the company said Friday.

According to a report by The New York Times, Facebook found the breach earlier this week. Hackers had used a part of the social media platform's code to take over user accounts.

Facebook has fixed the vulnerability and informed law enforcement officials of the breach, the company said.

It has yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information was accessed, it added.

To deal with the issue, Facebook reset some logins, so 90 million people have been logged out and will have to log in again. That includes anyone who has been subject to a "View As" lookup, the feature which was exploited, in the past year.

Facebook says it doesn't know who's behind the attacks or where they're based.

The hack is the latest security headache for Facebook, which has been dealing with political disinformation campaigns from Russia and elsewhere since 2016.