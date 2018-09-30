   
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to step down as chair, company to pay $40M

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, U.S., June 22, 2012. (Reuters Photo)
U.S. carmaker Tesla has agreed to pay a 40-million-dollar fine and have founder Elon Musk step down as chairman for misleading tweets about stock prices, in a deal announced by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement Saturday, just two days after filing a case seeking to oust Musk as CEO.

The settlement will require Musk to relinquish his role as chairman for at least three years, but he will able to remain as CEO.

