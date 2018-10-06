Turkcell's move for digital exports to start in New York

Leading Turkish GSM operator Turkcell's communication and life platform, BiP, has created action a campaign abroad. BiP, which has increased the number of its users by 70 percent globally, has launched a new communication campaign to seize market leadership based in Times Square in New York City after BiP initiated successive campaigns in many European countries, including the U.K., Germany, France and Russia. Accordingly, BiP's priority target is to reach 25 million users abroad.

"We are launching this process from New York, which we call the campaign to make BiP use and download worldwide and accelerate Turkey's digital exports," Turkcell General Manager Kaan Terzioğlu said. BiP's first ads abroad were broadcast on digital screens in Times Square.

Terzioğlu said this campaign would make a great contribution to Turkey's digital export potential. "Turkish engineers bring forth great projects. We now have over 120 million downloads with not only BiP, but also fizy, TV+, Dergilik, Lifebox, Yaani and all of our other applications. Our goal is to raise this figure to one billion within three years," Terzioğlu added.

Terzioğlu said the ad's main message says: "Leave others aside, enjoy BiP. Experience new technologies, not just use but also make people use it." He stressed that BiP will be discussed on the most important platforms of world media, that about five million Turks live in Europe and that these citizens use the application in those countries. "But this is more than that. There are BiP users all over the world from Iran to Saudi Arabia, from Morocco to Ukraine and Belarus, from Japan to Brazil and to Antarctica," Terzioğlu continued.

Terzioğlu said Turkcell would soon realize its domestic navigation application, recalling that they took the first step in this field with the application Kopilot that enables consumers to get all kinds of information about routes and vehicles.

"For example, when you give a vehicle to a valet, you open the valet mode. The car cannot exceed a certain limit. Or you can put a speed limit when you give the car to your son or daughter," he said, underlining that it is possible to use it in every vehicle manufactured over the last 10 years. Terzioğlu said that the domestic navigation service would be launched soon, transforming even an old car into a smart car.