Amazon Turkey launches online fashion store

As of today, Turkish consumers can shop for fashion-related products through amazon.com.tr/fashion with the bonus of free, reliable delivery for orders above TL 50 ($9).

According to a written statement released by Amazon, the new Amazon fashion store is offering products with special pricing for its inaugural day and an extra 25 percent off certain products.

Sam Nicols, the country manager at amazon.com, stated that Amazon aims to be the most customer-oriented company in the world by offering customers everything they want to buy online at low prices, adding: "Today, we are excited to bring the hundreds of thousands of products of a number of domestic and foreign brands to our customers in Turkey through our fashion store. In the upcoming months, we will continue to improve our activities at amazon.com.tr to offer the best customer service by increasing our product range and delivery options."

Amazon.com.tr Vendor Services Country Leader Alpagut Çilingir said that they continue to invest in various instruments and programs to help sellers improve their e-commerce activities and increase sales, adding, "With the opening of our fashion store, small and large-sized enterprises from around Turkey will have the opportunity to expand their e-commerce business through amazon.com.tr/fashion."

With the opening of Amazon Fashion, businesses that operate in the fashion sector in Turkey will be able to sell their products to customers all over the country without paying product listing fees.

Amazon offers these businesses the services to support sales, such as listing instruments, 24/7 online sales support, clear and transparent sales conditions, reports and analysis.